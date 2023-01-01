Andy Serkis is willing to play James Bond

Andy Serkis would love to play James Bond.

The 58-year-old actor stars in 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' alongside Idris Elba – who has often been tipped to play the legendary spy – and revealed that he would love to don 007's tuxedo himself.

Andy told the Metro newspaper: "Me, to be the next James Bond?! Oh, absolutely, yes. Let's put it out there! I'd quite happily do that. I can be suave!"

Elba has ruled himself out of succeeding Daniel Craig as Bond and Serkis believes that the role of DCI John Luther actually suits the star better than 007 would have done.

The 'Lord of the Rings' star explained: "Basically, Luther is his own version of James Bond. And it suits Idris so well.

"Coming to work with him on this was exceptional, because he's lived with that character for ten years. When you're on set and you're looking into Idris's eyes, you feel he's so present, he owns it completely."

Andy added: "Luther is such a complex, deep character. In a way I actually think he's more perfect for Idris than Bond, because you can almost predict what James Bond is going to do, but you can never predict what Luther is gonna do."

Serkis plays the evil David Robey in 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' but was initially hesitant about portraying another antagonist on the big screen.

He said: "I've played a number of villainous characters (eg Gollum, Ian Brady) but when I first got the script, this character was so dark, do I really want to go there again?

"I literally wanted to throw the script in the bin and have a shower after I'd read it."