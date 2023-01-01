Goldie Hawn regrets not accepting Oscar in person

Goldie Hawn regrets skipping the 1970 Academy Awards and not being present to collect her statuette.



The Death Becomes Her star, who was 25 at the time, opted against attending the Los Angeles awards show because she was shooting a film in London and didn't think she would win. However, she was wrong and ended up being named as Best Supporting Actress for Cactus Flower.



"I never got dressed up. I never got to pick up the award," she told Variety. "I regret it. It's something that I look back on now and think, 'It would have been so great to be able to have done that.'"



The 77-year-old admitted she didn't even watch the broadcast and was surprised to receive the news of her win.



"I forgot it was on television that night," Hawn explained. "Then I woke up to a phone call at like four in the morning. And it was a man's voice and he said, 'Hey, congratulations, you got it.' 'I got what?' 'You got the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.'"



The Overboard star, who had a "good cry" with her parents about her win, also revealed she never watched footage of her name being read out as the winner until a few weeks ago, when this year's host, Jimmy Kimmel, showed it to her for the first time.



"He said, 'Did you ever see the part where you're being announced by Fred Astaire?' And I said, 'Fred Astaire?!' He's my idol. And I didn't know he was the one that announced my name. I got emotional when I finally saw it," she recalled.



Hawn has attended the Oscars in person numerous times since 1970. She notably attended as a nominee in 1981 for Private Benjamin and co-hosted the show with Chevy Chase and Paul Hogan in 1987.