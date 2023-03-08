Florence Pugh's personal traits featured in A Good Person

Florence Pugh says that Zach Braff incorporated her personal quirks into her 'A Good Person' character

The 27-year-old actress features in the movie that has been written and directed by her former partner who put the 'Don't Worry Darling' star's idiosyncrasies into her alter ego Allison.

Speaking at the premiere of the movie in London on Wednesday (08.03.23), Florence said: "He knows how I talk, he knows how I take the p*** out of people and I think he just put that in his script and I was allowed to come and fill in where it was needed.

"But reading something that is dedicated for you written by someone who knows you so well is a wonderful gift."

Pugh was living with Braff when he was developing the screenplay but she was not allowed to see any of his work on the film.

She recalled: "I wasn't allowed to read any of it.

"I wasn't allowed to read any of the scenes as he was writing it and he's come up from the office (having) locked himself in there for a few hours and then would just start telling me all the pieces that he had discovered and I really wasn't allowed to read anything.

"And so I kind of got to know the script and I got to know the character through us discussing it over dinner."

Florence was often moved to tears while working on the flick and relishes a movie that provides her with a challenge.

She said: "It's no secret that I can only pick very intense roles.

"This isn't the first time I've been reduced to tears pretty much every single scene that I've been in. I like finding the ugliness in humans. I love being raw. I love being given a script where it challenges myself and I have never picked a role unless I've been scared of it."