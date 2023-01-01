Mo'Nique waiting on public apologies from Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry

Mo'Nique wants public apologies from Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry over their long-running feuds.

During an interview for The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, the actress/comedian - real name Monique Hicks - recalled how she fell out with the media moguls, as well as director Lee Daniels, after she chose not to take part in a promotional tour for the 2009 drama Precious, for which she won numerous awards, including the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Mo'Nique also criticised Oprah for allegedly inviting her whole family to appear on her talk show in 2010, even though she had only permitted the TV host to speak to her brother Gerald - who had sexually abused her as a child.

"I see the show and I can tell that my mother is trying to make a dollar. I know my family," she recalled. "I reached out to everybody I could to try to get to Oprah. No. Nothing. It just went dead."

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, the tension between Oprah and Tyler remains unresolved, and she "still demands and expects public apologies from Winfrey and Perry".

Representatives for the stars have not yet responded to Mo'Nique's comments.

However, the 55-year-old has made amends with Lee after he secretly helped edit her film The Reading. Later, the filmmaker cast her in his new project, The Deliverance.

The upcoming horror-thriller, also starring Andra Day and Aunjanue Ellis, is set to premiere on Netflix this year.