Ike Barinholtz proud of 'nepo dad' for pursuing acting

Ike Barinholtz is proud of his "nepo dad" for becoming an actor.



During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, The Mindy Project star shared that he and his brother Jon Barinholtz, also an actor, have no problem with their lawyer father Alan Barinholtz using them to spearhead his new career.



"I just like that everyone's mad about nepo babies now," he said, referring to the term used to describe children of celebrities who have succeeded in pursuing Hollywood careers. "This is a reverse nepo baby. This is a nepo parent, which is a good thing. Everyone likes a nepo dad. It's like, 'Oh wow, second career, good for him.' No one's like, 'All these nepo dads are taking my work!'"



To date, Alan has landed parts in the TV series Jury Duty and comedy show History of the World: Part II.



"He was a lawyer his whole life. And then, last year... long story short, a friend of ours reached out and was like, 'Hey, we're doing a pilot and it's a courtroom comedy and we thought maybe your dad could put himself on tape to be the judge?' And my brother and I were like, 'He's kinda good.' And he booked it," Ike smiled. "And it wasn't a pilot, it was a series. Eight episodes for Amazon called Jury Duty. And apparently, he's amazing in it."



Elsewhere in the conversation, Ike recalled an embarrassing moment during a trip to England in December when he thought a fan was approaching him to ask for a photo.



After posing for some snaps with the woman, she then asked him, "Will you take a photo of me and my family?"



"As my brain is processing what's happening, like six degrees to the right my wife is crying, like the hardest she has ever laughed, runs over to her whole family and is like, 'You're not going to believe what just happened,'" he recalled.