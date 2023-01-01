Gina Prince-Bythewood will 'never get over' The Woman King Oscars snub

Gina Prince-Bythewood has discussed how The Woman King was treated at the Oscars.

While speaking to People for an interview published on Thursday, The Woman King director slammed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for neglecting to nominate the film for a single award at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

“I’ll never get over it, because what happened was egregious and... it speaks to such a bigger issue in our industry,” Gina told the outlet. “But (it also speaks to) who I am, the people around me, these actors.”

The Woman King starred Viola Davis and Sheila Atim. The Critics Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the BAFTAs nominated the film in their ‘best director’ categories.

“We will never take our foot off the gas. We’re ready to do something next,” Gina said of her team. “We’re ready to do something as big, we’re ready to do something together. So we always keep that energy no matter what happens.”

The director also told The Hollywood Reporter in a February interview that this year’s Oscar nominations were “an eye-opener”, adding, “Of course I’m disappointed. Who wouldn’t be?”