Courteney Cox thinks she 'messed up' using facial fillers

Courteney Cox has opened up about her experience with face fillers.

During an appearance on the Gloss Angeles podcast on 7 March with hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen, the Friends star discussed how she felt ageing with facial fillers after receiving the treatment in her younger years.

“Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time; it’s a domino effect, it’s like you don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself,” she explained in a podcast teaser clip shared to her Instagram.

She added, “You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good,’ you think, and you don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which thank god they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I’m actually just older.”

In a February 2022 interview with The Times, Cox discussed dissolving her fillers and revealed she had "chased youthfulness for years".

“I didn’t realize that, ‘Oh s**t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now,” she shared. “There was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy.’”