Millie Bobby Brown 'ready to wrap up' Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to move on from Stranger Things.



The actress, who found fame playing Eleven on the Netflix sci-fi show, told Seventeen in an interview that she is happy the upcoming fifth season is the last.



"I'm definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now, and we know of it, it's been in our lives for a very long time," Millie told the outlet, speaking for her castmates. "But I'm very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up."



The actress continued, "I'm able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I'm really grateful (for the show)."



Stranger Things, also starring David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink, debuted in 2016. Harbour recently revealed they will start shooting season five in June.



Elsewhere in her interview, Millie expressed interest in The White Lotus.



"It was amazing and just such a great show. It's really nice to be able to love a show like that and it deliver on every episode," she gushed of the HBO series. "I mean, I would never say no to that. I've done my fair share of shows, I'm ready."



In addition to her acting career, the 19-year-old is also studying for a degree in human services at Purdue University.