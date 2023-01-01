Brittany Snow reflects on 'hard and beautiful year' amid Tyler Stanaland divorce

Brittany Snow has reflected on going through a "hard and beautiful year" amid her divorce from Tyler Stanaland.



To celebrate her 37th birthday on Thursday, the Pitch Perfect actress reflected on the ups and downs she experienced during her 36th year, including the breakdown of her marriage.



"This year has been hard and beautiful. As I get older, I am stronger than I ever knew (except my back seems weaker and hurts way more.) I am so grateful for all these days. Thank you for the birthday love my friends," she wrote on Instagram.



Brittany received happy birthday messages in the comments from the likes of Rebel Wilson, Vanessa Hudgens, Justin Long and Bryce Dallas Howard.



And Kate Bosworth, who has also been through a divorce, assured the Hairspray actress that "the best part" of her life is just starting.



"HAPPY BIRTHDAY beautiful human!!! You shine SO bright! The best part is just beginning :) we love you!" she wrote.



In September last year, Brittany and the Selling the OC real estate agent announced they were separating after two-and-a-half years of marriage. She subsequently filed for divorce in January, citing irreconcilable differences.



Announcing their split, they wrote, "We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie."



Brittany and Tyler tied the knot in March 2020.