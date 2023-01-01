Zachary Levi 'would be honoured' to be named Sexiest Man Alive

Zachary Levi has discussed the possibility of being named the Sexiest Man Alive.



While speaking to Entertainment Tonight for an interview published on Thursday, the Shazam! star was asked how he would feel about being named as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive this year.



The annual honour has previously gone to Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, Hugh Jackman, Paul Rudd and George Clooney, among others.



"I wouldn't say no," Zachary teased. "Listen, I think those are all kind of fun things, but they're not to me actual accolades. They're just kind of like, 'oh there's a thing', you know."



The actor added, "I mean, again, I would never say no. I mean, I would be honoured."



In a previous interview, Creed III star Michael B. Jordan called for his co-star Jonathan Majors to be named the Sexiest Man Alive.



"I give it to Jonathan," Michael told ET. "It's the brotherhood man, it's brotherly love right here, man."



However, Jonathan argued that Michael should be given the honour, saying, "It's Mike. Mike, look at him. I'm not a supermodel."