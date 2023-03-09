Disney chief Bob Iger teases fresh approach to Marvel movies

Bob Iger has questioned the need for Marvel sequels.

The Disney CEO has revealed that the company are planning to introduce fresh faces to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) rather than focusing on a select group of superheroes for several movies.

Speaking during Disney's presentation at Morgan Stanley's Technology Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday (09.03.23), Iger said: "Marvel – there were 7,000 characters, there are a lot more stories to tell.

"What we have to look at at Marvel is not necessarily the volume of Marvel storytelling, but how many times we go back to the well on certain characters.

"Sequels typically work well for us. Do you need a third or a fourth, or is it time to turn to other characters?"

Iger – who returned as Disney boss last year – continued: "There's nothing inherently off in terms of the Marvel brand. I think we just have to look at what characters or stories we're mining.

"And if you look at the trajectory of Marvel over the next five years, you're going to see a lot of newness. We're going to turn back to the Avengers franchise, but with a whole set of different Avengers."

Bob also addressed the future of 'Star Wars' at Disney and revealed that the studio is being cautious with the franchise after the box office disappointment of the 2018 spin-off flick 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

He said: "'Solo' was a little disappointing to us. It gave us pause to just to think maybe the cadence was a little too aggressive. So we decided to pull back a bit.

"We still are developing 'Star Wars' films. We're going to make sure that when we make one that it's the right one, and so we're being really careful out there."