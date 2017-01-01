NEWS Nick Frost cast in title role as infamous Captain Pugwash new live-action film Film-News.co.uk Newsdesk Share with :







Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Paul and Snow White and the Huntsman) has signed on to play the infamous, bumbling and cowardly pirate, Captain Pugwash.



Captain Pugwash’s creator, the late John Ryan, entertained three generations with hundreds of episodes of animated cartoons and two dozen best-selling books.



Pugwash is set in the Golden Age of Piracy. Cowardly con-artist Pugwash is put on a ship to Botany Bay but soon escapes and has the good fortune to find himself at the helm of The Black Pig on a mission to rescue Cabin Boy Tom’s father who has been marooned on a volcanic island with a hoard of treasure protected by an army of angry ghosts. And if this didn’t make things difficult enough for our diminutive hero, Pugwash soon finds he has the infamous pirate Cut-Throat Jake hard on his tail…



Jason Flemyng (Lock Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, X-Men First Class and Snatch) will also be joining the Black Pig on its maiden voyage with other key casting announcements expected soon, most notably who will be playing Cut-Throat Jake.



Pugwash will be produced by Elliot Jenkins and Justin Johnson for Atticus Pictures, Andrew Loveday & Sean O’Kelly for Carnaby International and Jiang Jun for Costar Culture & Media.



Pugwash has been written and directed by two-time EMMY and Berlin Bear winner, John Hay, who has specialised in making family entertainment with credits such as There’s Only One Jimmy Grimble and Stig of the Dump to his name. More recently he made Lost Christmas, starring Eddie Izzard for the BBC, winning himself and his producing partner, Elliot Jenkins, a second EMMY.



Co-Producer Justin Johnson says: “Today’s audiences are going to love our funny, fresh, indie take on Pugwash. It will be as if Peter Cook had run into Blackadder at a party, had a few too many rums and set off on a mad voyage together. In fact a lot of the time we think it will be adults who will be dragging their kids along to see what we’ve made of their childhood hero.”



Producer Elliot Jenkins continues: “Nick just has funny bones and he's perfect to bring our pompous, cowardly, pugnacious, fun-loving hero to life. What’s more I know he wants to give the role a really fresh, modern spin.”



Nick Frost responds by saying: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be involved in this project. Besides Winston Churchill and Henry VIII, Captain Horatio Pugwash seems like a role I was born to play. I cannot wait to get going."



Chinese producers Costar Culture & Media will be financing with Carnaby International.



Captain Pugwash will be launched in Cannes with Tania Sarra and Sean O’Kelly selling for Carnaby International.

