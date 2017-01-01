Rebel Wilson 'excited' to give evidence in defamation trial

Rebel Wilson is "excited" to give evidence in her upcoming defamation trial against bosses at a magazine publisher.

The Pitch Perfect star has returned to her native Australia for the case, which pits her against executives at publishing house Bauer Media.

She claims they published a series of articles that insinuated she was a "serial liar" in their titles Woman's Day, Women's Weekly, New Weekly and OK magazine.

Speaking to reporters outside a pre-trial hearing at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne on Friday (19May17), the funnywoman said she was unable to talk about the case publicly, but was looking forward to telling her side of the story in court.

She said, "Unfortunately the judge said that I can't say anything until I start giving my evidence on Monday, which is not that long to wait so you'll hear everything I have to say. I just think it's really important that the truth comes out. I'm excited to get started with it finally."

The actress said giving evidence would "probably take a few days".

She also claimed preparing her case against the company has cost her a number of movie roles, adding, "I've had to not audition for any movies at this time because I've known about this trial for about a year, so I've had to keep this time available."

According to court documents, Rebel alleges Bauer Media bosses damaged her reputation and cost her film roles by printing articles that claimed she used a false name and lied about her age and upbringing.

The star is also planning to visit family while in Australia for the trial, saying, "It's my Grandpa's 90th birthday as well this coming weekend so I'm kind of doing double duty in a way."

The trial will begin on Monday (22May17).