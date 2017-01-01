Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks launch fake presidential bid

Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks launched a fake presidential campaign during an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The 45-year-old Baywatch star used his opening monologue on the series finale of the show on Saturday (20May17) to jokingly announce he was making a bid for the White House in 2020.

Dwayne was joined onstage by Alec Baldwin, who welcomed the wrestler into SNL's Five Timer's Club with a smoking jacket as he hosted his fifth show, and the actor even revealed who his running mate for vice president was.

"He's already in the Five Timers Club, and like me he's very well liked," he teased, leading Alec to believe he'd been selected. "He's charming, universally adored by almost every human alive... Mr. Tom Hanks!"

The Hollywood icon bounded out on stage wearing a Five Timers Club smoking jacket, and graciously accepted the appointment, leaving Alec crestfallen.

Dwayne and Tom jokingly got down to business, and poked fun at current president Donald Trump.

"In the past, I never would have considered running for president. I didn't think I was qualified at all," the Central Intelligence star said. "But now I'm actually worried I'm too qualified."

The former wrestler also quipped he would be able to help America through a natural disaster, like "if California splits off and falls into the ocean", in reference to his 2015 movie San Andreas.

Dwayne suggested in a recent interview with GQ magazine he would be interested in running for office, and seemingly confirmed his political future on the Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on Thursday.

"I’ve become a guy that a lot of people kind of relate to: get up early in the morning at a ridiculous hour, go to work and spend time with the troops, take care of my family. I love taking care of people. And I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today... Three and a half years is a long ways away. So we’ll see," he smiled.