Scarlett Johansson gets cosy with comedian at party - report

Scarlett Johansson was reportedly seen "making out" with comedian Colin Jost at a party on Saturday night (20May17).



The Ghost in the Shell actress, who filed for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac in March, attended the after-party following the season finale of Saturday Night Live (SNL), where she is said to have gotten up close and personal with Colin.



According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, Scarlett and Weekend Update host Colin hit it off straight away and allegedly did little to hide their affection for one another.



"Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the SNL season finale party at 30 Rock," a witness told the outlet. "They would make out a bit, then go back to talking. They were at the bar in front of everyone, they made out at least twice. Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people."



A second source added: "Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the after-party, including the SNL cast and crew. They were laughing and seemed to really hit it off."



Scarlett and Romain, who are parents to two-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, secretly wed in a private wedding ceremony in October 2014. She was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.



Scarlett reprised her role as Ivanka Trump for a sketch at the beginning of the episode, in which the entire Trump family, including Alec Baldwin as the President, sang along to Leonard Cohen's song Hallelujah.



The star-studded episode also saw Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announcing his planned presidential run for 2020, alongside Tom Hanks.



"A lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for President of the United States," The Rock said. "And I gotta tell you, it's very flattering but tonight, I wanna put this for rest and just say once and for all - I'm in. Starting tonight, I am running for the President of the United States."

