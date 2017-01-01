Nicole Kidman: 'Being bold makes me feel young'

Nicole Kidman's "bold and open" approach to film projects keeps her feeling young.

The Oscar-winning actress is currently doing the rounds at the Cannes Film Festival with several projects premiering at the event, including comedy How to Talk to Girls at Parties and drama The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Discussing her strong screen presence at the moment, the 49-year-old explained that while she didn't anticipate so many releases in 2017, she likes how the experience is taking her back to her early days of acting.

"It's not something that I was aware would happen," she told USA Today. "But at this stage in my life, I'm just trying to stay very bold and open and try things and support filmmakers that I believe in... I'm at that place in my life where I try to act as though I'm 21 and just starting my career."

Her hit TV series Big Little Lies also put her in the spotlight earlier this year (17), with Nicole producing and starring in the show, alongside the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley.

Nicole shows no sign of slowing down either and despite admitting she doesn't need to work anymore, she'll continue to indulge in her "passion" for performing.

The star has plenty of support from her family too, especially husband Keith Urban, with whom she has daughters Sunday Rose, eight, and Faith Margaret, six.

"I'm fortunate in the sense that I'm married to a musician, so our schedules are able to be juggled," she explained. "We're able to go and pursue our artistic, creative lives, and then have a very solid home life."

Nicole also admits that her girls are too young to have any real understanding of their parents' famous lives.