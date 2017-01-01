NEWS Julia Stiles loved working alongside fiance on TV series Newsdesk Share with :







Julia Stiles loved working alongside her fiance while making her new TV series.



The Save the Last Dance actress met camera assistant Preston J. Cook on the set of 2015 movie Blackway, with the couple getting engaged in early 2016.



Julia, who announced last Monday (12Jun17) that she is expecting her first child, recently wrapped on filming 10-part drama Riviera, and has shared that the shoot turned out to be the "most romantic" experience, as Preston was also hired to work behind-the-scenes.



"We were so lucky, because you often don't get to (work together), and if you're away from each other it can be hard on your relationship," she told U.K. Marie Claire magazine. "(When I got the part) I panicked and thought, 'Oh my god, I'm going to be away for seven months.' But they hired him because he has a great resume and they needed someone bilingual."



In Riviera, the 36-year-old plays a young newlywed whose blissful life of Mediterranean luxury is torn apart when her billionaire husband is murdered in a yacht explosion. But when it comes to her own personal life, Julia explains that filming in France away from the public eye was rather refreshing.



And the blonde star admits that she is enjoying taking her time making plans for her upcoming wedding.



"It's very abstract. I did have a discussion with (Preston) where I said, 'Oh, I don't want to spend a year planning a wedding," she said, adding that she was tempted to have a ceremony in France, close to where she was shooting Riviera. "But it was unrealistic, because it would have shoehorned in right after we finished shooting. And I really like fantasising about where the wedding could be, and having those discussions with him."



Rivera premiered on Sky Atlantic on Thursday (15Jun17).

