Date set for Bill Cosby's sexual assault civil trial

Embattled actor Bill Cosby is heading to court again next year (18) for a sexual assault civil trial.

Judy Huth is one of more than 50 women who have come forward with decades-old accusations of inappropriate behaviour, drugging and/or rape against Cosby since late 2014. Huth filed a sexual assault lawsuit against The Cosby Show star in December, 2014, claiming she was just 15 when he reportedly touched her vagina and then forced himself upon her at a Playboy Mansion party in California in 1974.

The 79-year-old's lawyers twice requested to have the case dismissed, but the motions were rejected last year (16).

On Tuesday (27Jun17), Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig Kaplan set 30 July (18) as a tentative date for the start of a civil case. The judge also ordered Cosby and Huth's lawyers to report back to court in September (17) for possible deposition notices. The comedian previously sat for a hours-long deposition in October (16).

The request for a new deposition has been granted.

Earlier this month (Jun17), a criminal trial brought against Cosby by Andrea Constand ended in a mistrial. The comic faced three counts of aggravated indecent assault brought against him by prosecutors, who have vowed to retry the case.

"We have made the determination of moving forward, and it lies in the fact she (Constand) deserves a verdict in this case... and we will push forward to try and get justice done," prosecutor Kevin Steele said during a press conference shortly after the mistrial announcement was made.

Cosby still faces several civil cases from other women who have come forward to accuse him of inappropriate sexual behaviour and rape in recent years.