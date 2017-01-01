Comic book legend Stan Lee's wife dead at 93

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee has lost his wife as he prepares to launch his latest Spider-Man movie this weekend (07Jul17).

Joan Lee passed away on Thursday (06Jul17) at the age of 93.

She and Stan were married for over 69 years and would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in December (17).

"I can confirm the sad news that Joan Lee passed away this morning quietly and surrounded by her family," a Lee family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday afternoon. "The family ask that you please give them time to grieve and respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Joan, a former model, reportedly suffered a stroke earlier this week (beg03Jul17) and was hospitalised.

She was reportedly married when she met Lee in the 1940s. The couple moved to Nevada so she could quickly divorce her first husband and marry the comic book genius.

As in all Marvel movies, Stan Lee appears in the new Spider-Man film, Homecoming, as an angry neighbour complaining about a car alarm the superhero has set off by mistake.