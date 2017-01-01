Sir Patrick Stewart: 'I think about dying everyday'

Sir Patrick Stewart contemplates death everyday ahead of his 77th birthday on 13 July (17).

The X-Men actor admits advancing in age makes him reflect on passing away much more often.

“There is a not a day goes by where I don’t think of my mortality,” he tells UK newspaper The Sunday People. “I am 76 years old. I am married to a much younger woman and I cannot see her without reflecting on the ­differences in our ages and expectations and so forth."

The iconic star tied the knot with 38-year-old singer/songwriter Sunny Ozell in 2013, but their age difference isn't the only issue forcing Stewart to think of what lies beyond.

Patrick lost his good friend Leonard Nimoy in 2015 and his other actor pal Alan Rickman died last year (16), and the Star Trek: The Next Generation leading man confesses the string of recent celebrity deaths have taken a toll on his psyche.

"And this has been a horrible three or four years for my profession. My generation has been decimated," he adds. "So many actors have gone.”

Patrick is doing his best to maintain a positive attitude about growing older - he has even used his painful osteoarthritis medical condition to help him appreciate living life.

“One of the great things about being an actor, maybe the best thing, is that if you are working nothing is wasted," he shares. "I recently had eight injections in my hands, four into each knuckle (to treat osteoarthritis). After the third one I thought, ‘I can’t do any more. This is too unpleasant.’ And then you remind yourself, ‘Come on, Patrick, this is all good experience.’

“Nothing is ever is wasted," he added of how his real-life discomfort translates to great acting onscreen. "You store it away and one day you might need it. I might need to pretend to experience some pain. Now I know what the hell it feels like.

“It is an interesting life.”