NEWS Principal photography commences on 'Juliet, Naked' starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke & Chris O'Dowd







Financier, Los Angeles Media Fund, Apatow Productions, and Bona Fide Productions today announce the start of shoot for JULIET, NAKED filming on location in London and the south-east coast of the UK.



Directed by JESSE PERETZ (Our Idiot Brother, “GLOW”, “Girls”) the film stars ROSE BYRNE (Bridesmaids Neighbors, Spy), ETHAN HAWKE (Maudie, The Before Trilogy, Boyhood) and CHRIS O’DOWD (Bridesmaids, Calvary, The Sapphires, St. Vincent).



Produced by JUDD APATOW and BARRY MENDEL (The Big Sick, Trainwreck, Bridesmaids), ALBERT BERGER and RON YERXA (Nebraska, Ruby Sparks, Little Miss Sunshine) and JEFFREY SOROS (The Space Between Us, The Bye Bye Man, Rules Don’t Apply).



Annie (BRYNE) is stuck in a long-term relationship with Duncan (O’DOWD)-- an obsessive fan of obscure rocker Tucker Crowe (HAWKE). When the acoustic demo of Tucker's hit record from 25 years ago surfaces, its release leads to a life-changing encounter with the elusive rocker himself.



Cast members joining the production include newcomers AZHY ROBERTSON as Tucker Crowe’s youngest son Jackson, LILY BRAZIER as Annie’s sister Ros and AYOOLA SMART as Tucker’s daughter Lizzie. Stand-up comedian and actor, HBO’s “Silicon Valley” cast member, JIMMY O. YANG joins as Elliot, a Tucker Crowe super fan.



JULIET, NAKED is adapted from the best-selling NICK HORNBY novel by scriptwriters TAMARA JENKINS (The Savages) and JIM TAYLOR (Sideways, About Schmidt, Election) with revisions by Phil Alden Robinson (Sneakers, Field of Dreams) and Evgenia Peretz (Our Idiot Brother).



International sales are being handled by London based sales company Rocket Science.

