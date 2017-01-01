Joseph Gordon-Levitt becomes a father for the second time

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has welcomed his second child with his wife Tasha McCauley.

The Inception star and his robotics expert spouse are now parents to two sons, his representative confirms to Just Jared.

The new addition to their family arrived in June (17), although his name and exact birthday have not been revealed.

Joseph and Tasha quietly tied the knot in 2014, and their first son was born in August, 2015.

The couple has been notoriously private about personal affairs, with Gordon-Levitt previously explaining he doesn't talk much about his family because he wants to protect them from the limelight.

"Being in the public eye is a great thing," the 36-year-old said around the time his first son was born. "It allows me to do what I love to do, which is act in movies, but it's a choice that I made. I decided to have a career in showbusiness, and so people know my name and know my face. And that has its upsides and honestly, some downsides.

"My son, he's just a baby, you know? He hasn't made the choice to be in the public eye, and that's a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he's older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself... For now, I'm just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy."

But he was thrilled to be a father, adding, "It’s wonderful and it makes me really happy. I am just so happy."