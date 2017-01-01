Tyga warned Rob Kardashian about Blac Chyna

Rapper Tyga isn't surprised by Rob Kardashian's dramatic split from Blac Chyna because he tried to warn the reality star about the model's behaviour.

The Rack City hitmaker was once engaged to Chyna, the mother of his four-year-old son King Cairo, but they split in 2014, shortly before he embarked on a romance with Kylie Jenner - Rob's half-sister.

Chyna then began dating Rob at the start of 2016, with an engagement and pregnancy following within months, but their on/off relationship came to a bitter end in early July (17), when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular found himself facing legal action after posting explicit images of the model on social media as he blasted her for cheating on him.

Tyga has since revealed he knew the romance was doomed because Rob and Chyna, who welcomed daughter Dream in November (16), come from completely different backgrounds.

The hip-hop star shared his thoughts on the controversy during an interview on New York radio show The Breakfast Club on Thursday (20Jul17), admitting he only found out about Rob and Chyna dating "on the Internet".

He then did his best to give Rob a word of warning, but he didn't listen.

"I told homie (Rob) what the play was...," Tyga explained. "When I was with K (Kylie), I told him, like, 'Bro, I was just with her (Chyna) three, four years, this is what you're about to deal with.'"

The rapper, who parted ways with Kylie in April (17), declined to go into specifics about the troubles he endured while he was with Chyna, but insisted she is no gold digger.

"She's Chyna, she's just got a different mentality," he said. "She really is a good person... at heart, but she's been through a lot in her life, and she really didn't have people to help guide her in life..."

Tyga added, "It's not the fact of what type of girl she was, I just knew a n**ga like him (Rob) ain't gon' be able to handle someone like her. He coming from a whole different world; he don't know how she move and how she think (sic)."