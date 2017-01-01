Mandy Moore engaged - report

Singer and actress Mandy Moore is reportedly planning another trip down the aisle.

Dawes rocker Taylor Goldsmith, the This Is Us star's boyfriend of two years, proposed at the couple's new home on Monday night (11Sep17) - and she said yes, according to E! News.

A source tells the outlet, "He was petrified. Mandy said yes and is so happy."

The pair recently moved in together after 33-year-old Mandy renovated her Los Angeles pad to make it more couple-friendly.

She told InStyle, "We do live together, but because we don't have our own space that's ours right now, we haven't really ventured into the blending of (our) things.

"He has a ton of books and records, so we made sure in the design of the house that we're doing a lot of built-ins and bookshelves. I think he's very sentimental about his stuff and I'm not, so I don't understand that as much, but I'm very compassionate about it and sympathetic."

And she admitted the biggest issue they've faced in their two-year relationship so far was what to do with his piano.

"I'm like, 'Babe, it's not going to fit with the whole colour scheme of the house'," Mandy told InStyle. "That's my biggest hurdle at this point, figuring out, do we replace the piano or do we just let this shiny, black upright piano go in the middle of the house? We're going to figure that out."

Mandy has previously credited her boyfriend for giving her a fresh start after her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Adams last year (16).

"I'm ready to start over, start from scratch," she said. "I'm so enthusiastic about embracing that. I can't wait. It's the best feeling."