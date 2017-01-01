Ben McKenzie couldn't recall meeting now-wife on The O.C.

Morena Baccarin didn't think much of her now-husband Ben McKenzie when the two actors first crossed paths on The O.C. years before they were both cast in Gotham.

McKenzie shot to fame on the teen drama series, which ran from 2003 to 2007, with Morena landing a three-episode arc in 2006.

They didn't work together again until 2015, when they teamed up for superhero series Gotham, and they soon fell in love with one another off-set.

The couple welcomed daughter Frances in March, 2016, and wed in early June (17), on Morena's 38th birthday.

Ben couldn't be happier with the way his personal life has turned out, but confesses the pair's early relationship didn't get off to the best start - because he couldn't recall meeting Morena while he was starring on The O.C.

"Apparently I created quite the impression on her, in a bad way," he told U.S. morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I didn't remember meeting (her). We briefly met; I mean, she wasn't really in my plot line, it was like, you're at your trailer and she says, 'Hi, I'm coming in to do a day,' and you're like, 'Hi, nice to meet you,' and that was it!"

Morena has clearly forgiven Ben for erasing their initial encounter from his memory, and previously gushed about her romance and working relationship with the actor while she was pregnant with baby Frances.

"Ben's the sweetest...," she said. "It's very nice to work with your significant other, especially when you're pregnant because you know you'll get some extra TLC (tender loving care) and get taken care of."

The marriage is Ben's first and Morena's second - she was previously wed to filmmaker Austin Chick, the father of her three-year-old son Julius.