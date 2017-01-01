Kris Jenner refuses to comment on rumours daughter Kylie is pregnant

Kris Jenner insisted daughter Kylie "hasn't confirmed anything" when asked about rumours the 20-year-old is pregnant at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (23Sep17).

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch was seen on the front row at the fashion shows in Italy, but clearly hadn't come prepared for any questions about Kylie and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott allegedly expecting their first child together.

"She’s not confirmed anything,” Kris told The Cut vaguely when they asked her the inevitable question.

“I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening," she added making it no clearer.

On Friday, People.com broke the news that Kylie and Travis, who have been dating since April, are starting a family together.

"They started telling friends a few weeks ago," a source close to the couple told the outlet. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!"

Another insider also seemingly confirmed the news, telling People.com: "It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been."

Since the news broke on Friday, fans have speculated that Kylie wants to keep it a secret as she has been trying to make sure none of her Instagram posts give the game away.

The selfie queen has been seen trying to "cover up" on the social media site and has switched from her typical revealing pictures to posting more modest snaps from the chest upwards, or wearing loose clothing.

Rumours of Kylie's pregnancy come just weeks after reports emerged that her big sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via a surrogate mother - another claim that has yet to be confirmed by the Kardashian/Jenner clan.