The Kingsman: The Golden Circle crew suffered altitude sickness when director Matthew Vaughn opted to shoot one mountain scene.

The filmmaker didn't realise quite how tough filming one of the sequel's scenes would be as he sent crew members up a mountain to catch the action with Colin Firth and Taron Egerton.

Speaking to Vulture.com, he recalled how some of the team couldn't breathe and had to head back straight back down the mountain, making it almost impossible to film the ski scene with a skeleton crew.

"We all went to the top of the mountain to shoot it and after about 20 minutes half the crew went back down," Matthew recalled. "I'm lucky I didn't get it, but half the crew was like, 'Oh my God!'"

Egerton and his co-star Pedro Pascal also struggled with the action scene.

"I'm, saying, 'Run now, run left, run there' (and) they're like, 'Dude, we can't breathe, let alone run, and we've got ski boots on!' I'm like, 'Ah, just do it'," he joked.

He also laughed claims the wintery scene was faked, insisting he struggled to believe he was looking at the stunning scenery through monitors.

"It was beautiful," he explains. "A lot of people think it's CG (computer graphics), it's quite funny. I had three people going, 'That scene looks fake', and I'm like, 'Oh, it's real actually, so I'm sorry it looks fake'."

Matthew also confessed that Kingsman: The Golden Circle was also the hardest movie he has ever made.

"What's hard about making a sequel is people see a sequel expecting to see what they liked in the first film, but if you do too much of what they liked in the first film, you're boring and unoriginal and repetitive. It's a balancing act, so that was hard."