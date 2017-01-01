Jared Leto's Blade Runner 2049 character inspired by billionaires

(Cover) - EN Movies - Jared Leto took inspiration from billionaire businessmen when crafting his Blade Runner 2049 character.

The actor and musician stars as Niander Wallace in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming film, the sequel to Ridley Scott's hit 1982 sci-fi flick.

While Jared remains tight-lipped about his part, he has divulged in an interview with Britain's GQ magazine that he looked to some powerful men, such as Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, when preparing for the shoot

"Yeah. I used a little of Elon and actually quite a few of my friends who are very successful founders of companies," he shared. "I was interested in how billions of dollars can change a man and how he is perceived. Money is freedom. You can take more risks. But it can also enslave, you know? Like (late American businessman) Howard Hughes."

Blade Runner 2049 sees Ryan Gosling star as LAPD Officer K, while Harrison Ford reprises his role as Rick Deckard, a former blade runner – a special police operative who hunts replicants, who disappeared thirty years ago. And Jared had nothing but praise for his co-stars.

"Well, I can tell you Harrison Ford is a stud – even in a cream suit. Man, he's 75 and he's a solid dude. And Ryan Gosling? I didn't have any scenes with him, but he's exactly what I want my movie stars to be like. Exactly," the 45-year-old gushed.

Ridley has previously indicated that, in his opinion, Harrison's character is actually a non-human replicant. And Jared has also hinted that his character may have the answer to the longheld debate.

"Put it this way, my character gets a bit of information that no one else sees. So I know who is and who isn't a machine. I can decide," he added.