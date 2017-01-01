Zendaya: 'It's becoming popular to be outspoken'

Zendaya's growing online fan base pushed her to realise "the power" of her voice.

The actress first rose to fame on Disney Channel show Shake It Up, and recently made her big screen debut as Michelle Jones in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

She's also making a name for herself as an activist and admitted during an interview with Black-ish star Yara Shahidi for Glamour magazine that she has made it her mission to alert others to the importance of speaking out.

"Here's the thing - I can genuinely say that I'm not the same person I was a year ago," she shared. "As my social platforms grew, I realised that my voice was so much more important than I had originally thought. I think if every young person understood the power of their voice, things would be a lot different. And it's becoming more popular to be outspoken."

Zendaya also cited several other celebrities as inspirations in making her voice heard. In terms of her biggest icons, her mother Claire Stoermer is up there, as well as some other familiar faces.

"There's definitely a long list. I am inspired right now by people who use their platforms: If people know your name, they should know it for a reason," the 21-year-old smiled. "I'm obviously inspired by my mother, and I have an obsession with Oprah. She's someone who, even with everything stacked against her, has soared to unbelievable heights. If she wants to create a network, she can do it. She wants to produce a movie? She can do it. But then also there's this level of realness to her. You feel like she's your auntie.

"And then, Beyonce. She took it to the next level with Lemonade. She's got twins, and she's banging. She's killing it. And, of course, Michelle Obama, because that is an intelligent woman."

In fact, Zendaya is such a fan of Michelle, the wife of former U.S. President Barack Obama, that she wants to see her in the White House instead of President Donald Trump.

"She's my president. Who is going to convince her to run?" Zendaya added.