Harvey Weinstein's daughter calls police over fears for her 'suicidal' father

Harvey Weinstein's daughter Remy called the police on Wednesday (11Oct17) morning, claiming her father was "suicidal".

According to TMZ.com, the movie mogul, who has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse from legions of women in Hollywood over a three-decade period, was at his 22-year-old daughter's house in Los Angeles when they had an argument, which spilled out onto the street.

The producer was heard shouting to Remy "You're making it worse", before he tried to flag down a random car to hitch a ride. Remy then managed to convince her father to go back inside, with LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) officers and officials from Remy's alarm company showing up at around 10.30am. At that point, Weinstein had already left.

Law enforcement sources told the website that Remy had called 911, stating that she feared for her father, who she described as "suicidal and depressed". However, when the officers arrived, Remy apparently clarified her remarks and told police that no suicidal statements were made. She is said to have stressed it was simply a family dispute.

A source close to Weinstein told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six that Remy "overreacted at the situation, out of love and concern for her father" when she called the police, and that the producer's actions are due to his "heart breaking for his kids".

The situation occurred just hours after Weinstein released a new statement to Page Six, in which he admitted he is "profoundly devastated" by what is happening and by his wife Georgina Chapman's decision to leave him.

"I am profoundly devastated,” he said. “I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else. I fully support her decision. I didn’t stand in Georgina’s way when we discussed a separation, I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I know she has to do what is best for the children, for herself and her business, she employs 130 people. I don’t want her or my children to be hurt any more than they already have. I truly love Georgina, and I hope one day we can reconcile, although right now I don’t know if that could possibly happen."

Weinstein added: "I need to work on myself and to change. I am in intense therapy and counselling. I don’t know if I’m going to Europe for rehab; I really don’t know where I am going."

Shortly after his statement, it was reported Weinstein had travelled to The Meadows addiction treatment centre in Arizona to seek help for his problems.

“I apologise to everyone who has been hurt by my actions,” he concluded, adding that he still maintains all of his sexual encounters were consensual.