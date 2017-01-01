Rose McGowan's Twitter account reactivated

Actress Rose McGowan is back on Twitter after she was suspended from the social media site for posting a private phone number online.

The Charmed star has been actively tweeting about the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal since the news first broke last week (ends06Oct17) in an expose in The New York Times, in which she was named as one of the women who had been on the receiving end of the producer's alleged sexual misconduct.

She has continued to use Twitter to comment on developments in the controversy and attack those in Hollywood who have remained silent about the Weinstein fall out.

On Wednesday (11Oct17), McGowan took to Instagram to reveal her Twitter account had been suspended, although she did not share why.

"TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME," she wrote. "THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY."

Now Twitter bosses have spoken out about the ban, explaining she was temporarily blocked from the site because she had violated privacy terms by posting someone's phone number.

A statement from a Twitter representative reads: "We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates of our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future."

"Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power," the statement continues. "We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices."

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, the firm he co-founded, on Sunday (08Oct17) following the flurry of sex assault allegations made against him in the original Times article. Others have since been made in the New Yorker magazine expose, released on Tuesday (10Oct17).