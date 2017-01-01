Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick to star in Trolls holiday special

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick are reprising their roles as Branch and Poppy in a new Trolls holiday special.

The Suit and Tie hitmaker announced details for Trolls Holiday on Twitter on Tuesday (17Oct17), revealing the half-hour TV special will air on America's NBC network on 24 November (17).

Zooey Deschanel will also return as Bergen Bridget.

Josh Bycel and Jonathan Fener have written the special, while Joel Crawford is directing. Gina Shay, Walt Dohrn, and Mike Mitchell, who worked on the first film, will serve as executive producers.

"Nov 23rd is Turkey day (Thanksgiving)," Justin wrote on the social media site. "Nov 24th - date night with Branch & Poppy. @Trolls #TrollsHolidays is premiering Friday, Nov. 24 on @NBC."

In a video posted on Twitter, Anna's character Poppy convinces Branch to stage a holiday for their former enemies the Bergens.

"I decided the Bergens need a new holiday and nobody knows holidays better than us," Poppy says. "We'll just give them one of ours."

An accompanying soundtrack, titled Trolls Holiday, will also be released later this month (Oct17). Justin, Anna, and their castmates will be featured on the seven-song album.

Meanwhile, Amanda Leighton, Skylar Astin, and Ron Funches will star in animated series Trolls: The Beat Goes On, which picks up after the events of the Trolls movie. It will premiere on streaming service Netflix in January (18).

And Trolls 2, which will star Timberlake and Kendrick, will hit theatres in 2020.

The first Trolls film was inspired by the popular namesake dolls. It also featured Gwen Stefani and Quvenzhane Wallis.