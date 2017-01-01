Blac Chyna suing the Kardashians over cancellation of reality show

Blac Chyna is launching a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian and his family over the termination of her reality show.

Rob & Chyna lasted for one season until the former couple ended its relationship last year (16). A second season of the show was cancelled.

In the new lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, Chyna, real name Angela White, alleges she and Rob started filming the second season, but the Kardashians made production difficult and E! network bosses put a stop to the show.

"(The Kardashians used their) power and influence over the E! network," the lawsuit reads.

However, sources tell the website the show was not picked up for a second season because of the break-up and Rob and Chyna were not getting along during filming. Network executives were reportedly also unhappy with the ratings.

Chyna is also suing the family over claims Rob abused her during a domestic violence incident in April (17), and pulled a door off its hinges during the fight. She also alleges he threatened to kill himself in text messages to her.

White previously obtained a restraining order against Kardashian after he shared explicit pictures of her online in a bid to seek revenge after she sent him a video of herself in bed with another man.

The new lawsuit comes weeks after Kardashian filed a suit against Chyna for injuries he suffered as she allegedly attempted to choke him with an iPhone power cord last December (16). Kardashian claimed the mother of his baby daughter, Dream, had consumed a significant amount of drugs and alcohol when she attempted to strangle him, chasing him around the home he was renting from his sister Kylie Jenner, and playing with his gun.

He alleged Chyna repeatedly struck him in the head and face as he tried to get away, and then trashed the place, damaging a television and destroying cell phones.

Kylie is also suing Blac Chyna, estimating the model caused over $100,000 (£75,800) worth of damage to her home. Rob and Kylie are suing for assault, battery and vandalism. They are seeking unspecified damages.

Rob and Blac split at the beginning of 2017. Their daughter Dream turns one in November (17).