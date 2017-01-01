NEWS Morgan Freeman to play former Secretary of State Colin Powell in new biopic Newsdesk Share with :







Morgan Freeman is reportedly set to play former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell in an upcoming biopic.



The Academy Award-winning actor is said to be portraying the late politician in Powell, a film to be helmed by Marshall director Reginald Hudlin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Ashok Amritraj will produce with his company Hyde Park Entertainment alongside Lori McCreary, who co-founded Revelations Entertainment alongside Freeman in 1996.



The actor himself will be executive producing alongside Revelation’s Kelly Mendelsohn, and Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr of Hyde Park.



The movie will reportedly focus on the lead up to former Army general Powell’s United Nations Security Council presentation in 2003, during which he argued in favour of military action against dictator Saddam Hussein. He initially opposed former President George W. Bush getting the U.S. involved in the Middle East, and Powell – who was the first-ever African-American Secretary of State - later came to regret his words as the evidence he based them on was discredited.



The script was penned by Ed Whitworth and featured on the Black List, an annual survey of the "most liked" motion picture screenplays not yet produced, in 2011, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's not yet known when Powell will be released.



In the meantime, Freeman, whose company Revelations has previously produced films including Invictus, in which he portrayed Nelson Mandela, can be seen in several upcoming projects, such as comedy Cold Warriors alongside Rene Russo and Tommy Lee Jones, and Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, in which he'll play the famous character Drosselmeyer.



Hudlin's biopic Marshall, starring Chadwick Boseman as the first African-American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, is currently hitting cinemas around the world.

