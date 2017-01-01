NEWS Bryan Cranston's kindness has inspired Krysten Ritter to help young actors Newsdesk Share with :







Krysten Ritter wants to help mentor younger actors in the same way Bryan Cranston helped her while filming Breaking Bad.



In the hit TV drama, 35-year-old Krysten played Jane Margolis, the girlfriend of Bryan's character Walter White's drug dealing partner Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).



And the actress says his kindness towards her left a deep impression and has inspired her to help out inexperienced actors by giving them the benefit of her wisdom.



"He is one of the most generous, send-the-elevator-back-down guys I've ever met," Krysten told Women's Health magazine. "He wants to give back so much. Like, (he said) 'I've learned this, this is what works and what doesn't.'



"It's rare that people share like that. That kind of hit me, and I want to do that too - when I meet somebody just starting out, or not experienced, I try to give them everything, all the tools, everything I've learned along the way."



Krysten has also taken her 21-year-old sister Bailey under her wing as she feels growing up today is much harder due to the pressures of social media.



"It's hard - it's full-on drama, dialled up to 10, all that social stuff. I wouldn't go back to that for a minute," she explained.



Krysten now stars as superhero Jessica Jones in the hit Marvel TV series of the same name, a role that has elevated her to stardom.



Despite her star status, the actress finds fame "crazy".



"You're recognisable walking down the street, every single day," she added. "There's no handbook for that."



She's handling her new level of fame well though, and is happy to greet fans who spot her while out and about.

"If someone says, 'I love Jessica Jones!' I just say, 'Thanks, I love you back," the star smiled.



In addition to her acting career, Krysten has her own indie rock band, Ex Vivian, and is releasing her debut novel, Bonfire: A Novel, next month (Nov17).

