Billie Lourd marks Carrie Fisher's birthday with sweet tribute

Billie Lourd has marked her late mother Carrie Fisher's birthday with a sweet social media post.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday (21Oct17) to share a series of pictures, including one of the mother-daughter duo wearing matching nightgowns, to pay tribute to Fisher on what would have been her 61st birthday.

"Happy Birthday Mom," she wrote alongside the snaps in emoji letters.

Fisher died on 27 December (16) after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died just one day later.

The actress' brother, Todd Fisher, said he and Lourd had made plans to celebrate her birthday on Saturday.

"You can be sure that Billie and I will have a moment in reflection on Carrie's day," he told E! News. "I remember all the great things that she said and the example that she set for so many other women. I see people almost every day that come up to me and hug me and tell me what an amazing inspiration that she was, as a survivor and a woman who stood up for what she believes in. It's amazing how many people recognised her for that."

Lourd wasn't the only one to honour Fisher on her first posthumous birthday. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker alongside her Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga, shared a touching snap of the pair on social media.

"#AlwaysWithUs," the actor captioned a black and white shot of him dancing with Fisher on Instagram.

The official Star Wars social media account posted an image of the actress as Princess Leia, a replica of the in-memoriam tribute imagery released by Lucasfilm.

And Fisher's dog Gary also shared a sweet snap of him with his late owner on Instagram, showing the pair snuggling together.

"Happy birthday mom, I sure do miss you and the cozy days #garyloveshismom #garymisseshismom #garyfisher #garyloveshisfans #happybirthdaymom," the pup "posted" on Saturday.