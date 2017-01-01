Harvey Weinstein to remain in treatment for another month

Embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is extending his stay in Arizona by a month to continue receiving treatment for psychological issues in the wake of his sex scandal.

The movie mogul headed to Arizona to seek professional help earlier this month (Oct17), after he was accused of being a serial sexual predator in a New York Times expose and a subsequent New Yorker magazine article.

He completed an outpatient program on Saturday (21Oct17), and had originally been due to return to Los Angeles, but has since decided to continue working with doctors for at least the next month.

"Mr. Weinstein is receiving in-patient as well as outpatient medical treatment for the next month or so," his spokesperson tells People.com.

The 65-year-old stands accused of sexual assault and harassment from more than 40 women, with his alleged actions dating back three decades.

He has denied claims of non-consensual sex, but has acknowledged he behaved inappropriately in the past.

Among the big names who have come forward with details of inappropriate behaviour by Weinstein include Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne, and Lupita Nyong'o, who shared her story in an op-ed for The New York Times late on Thursday (19Oct17).

Meanwhile, Weinstein was fired as the chief of The Weinstein Company, the production firm he co-founded with his brother, on 8 October (17), and he officially resigned from his role at a board meeting on 17 October (17).

Authorities in Los Angeles, New York, and London are also investigating a number of allegations of sex crimes reportedly involving Weinstein.