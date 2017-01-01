Millie Bobby Brown and Elle Fanning named most influential teens

Millie Bobby Brown and Elle Fanning have been declared two of the most influential teenagers in the world by Time magazine.

The 13-year-old Brit, who achieved worldwide fame in 2016 with her portrayal of Eleven in Netflix series Stranger Things, and The Beguiled actress Elle, the younger sister of Dakota, have made their debuts on the magazine's annual 30 Most Influential Teens list.

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn was also placed on the unranked list, and told the publication he was excited to be studying photography at Parsons School of Design in New York.

"I'm just so lucky to have been given the opportunities that I have," the 18 year old said. "I'm looking forward to the next few years and learning as much as I can and experiencing life as a student."

Miley Cyrus' sister Noah also received the honour for the first time, thanks to the launch of her music career in late 2016.

"I feel like I communicate so much better through a song than I do through talking," she said, explaining why she's pursuing music. "I'm there with you if you're going through heartbreak, because I've definitely had my share of heartbreak. People don't think we (celebrities) have normal people problems, but we do. We go through it just like you."

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, actor/singer Jaden Smith, actress Yara Shahidi and dancer Maddie Ziegler have maintained their place on the list for a consecutive year.

Jaden's sister Willow, 17, has also made the cut, as well as Moana star Auli'i Cravalho, 16-year-old model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber.

Other celebrities on the list, which also includes activists and entrepreneurs, include singer Khalid and British actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark in Game of Thrones.