Jon Bernthal: 'Kevin Spacey was a bit of a bully on Baby Driver set'

Jon Bernthal has claimed disgraced actor Kevin Spacey was "a bit of a bully" on the set of Baby Driver.

The Usual Suspects actor is currently "seeking treatment" after he was hit with a string of allegations of sexual assault or harassment by men, including Star Trek: Discovery's Anthony Rapp and Richard Dreyfuss's son Harry.

Jon sat down for a radio interview with SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts on Tuesday (07Nov17) and was asked about his co-star in Baby Driver, which was released in June. He admitted he was excited to work with the Oscar winner as he had been a fan for years, but he lost all respect for him and felt "enormously disappointed" by way he allegedly treated people on set.

"I wasn't there much, but when I was there, he really rubbed me the wrong way," he said. "I thought he was a bit of a bully. I didn't really care for the way he was behaving toward some of the other people on set.

"I think he was acting toward people in a way that I remember at the time thinking, 'Man, if that was a woman that he was talking to, I would've done something, I would've said something.' I was really happy to sort of get out of there for that reason, and I just remember losing a ton of respect for him."

Since Rapp came forward and accused Kevin of making unwanted sexual advances on him when he was 14 years old, Kevin issued an apology in which he came out as gay. He has since been fired from House of Cards by Netflix bosses, who have also pulled the plug on his upcoming movie Gore. Another of his films, All the Money in the World, was dropped from the schedule of the American Film Institute (AFI) Festival.

According to Variety, he has now been cut from the upcoming 50th anniversary special celebration of The Carol Burnett Show. He had reportedly recorded a musical number with Burnett, Bernadette Peters and Kristin Chenoweth.