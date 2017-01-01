Emma Stone celebrates birthday with new beau

Actress Emma Stone celebrated her birthday with a low-key night out in New York City with her new boyfriend Dave McCary.

The La La Land star hit headlines late last month (Oct17) when she was reported to have struck up a secret romance with Saturday Night Live writer and director Dave, and on Monday (06Nov17), the couple was photographed together for the first time as Emma turned 29.

In images obtained by the Daily Mail, published on Friday (10Nov17), the birthday girl is pictured trying to keep a low profile by stepping out in a cream sweater with a black baseball cap pulled down over her blonde hair, while Dave, 32, was also dressed casually in a blue shirt and dark trousers.

Emma, who is known for guarding her privacy, has yet to comment on her blossoming relationship.

She is said to have met McCary last December (16), when she appeared on his U.S. comedy show as a guest host. They hit it off and in July (17), she attended the Los Angeles premiere of his feature directorial debut Brigsby Bear.

"Dave has this core of kindness and sweetness," a source told People.com in October (17). "He's tall and fit, confident and funny. He's not someone who seeks the spotlight."

McCary's eagerness to remain in the background appears to be well-suited to Emma, as she has previously spoken about wanting to keep her personal life private.

"I never talk about this stuff... because it's all so speculative and baseless," she told the Wall Street Journal in 2015. "I understand the interest in it completely, because I've had it, too. But it's so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don't talk about it (private life)."

Emma dated her The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield for four years until 2015, but they have remained close, and in the past, she insisted he remains "someone I still love very much".