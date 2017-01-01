Bijou Phillips apologises to Daniel Franzese over alleged homophobic behaviour

Bijou Phillips has apologised to her Bully co-star Daniel Franzese over the homophobic behaviour she allegedly displayed towards him more than 15 years ago.

The Mean Girls actor, who came out as queer in 2014, recently claimed Phillips taunted him about his sexuality and tried to out him while they were filming the 2001 movie.

In a message on Facebook, he wrote, "I was harassed by Bijou Phillips the entire shoot. She body shamed me and ridiculed me about my sexuality? and physically assaulted me. I was scared and closeted and feared for my job..."

He also alleged Phillips subjected him to physical and emotional abuse, with the alleged experience causing him to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, which prevented him from coming out publicly for years.

Bijou, whose husband Danny Masterson is facing a rape investigation after four women alleged he sexually assaulted them, is now addressing her alleged behaviour, confessing she doesn't recall acting that way towards Danny, but she is sorry for any pain she may have caused him.

"I don't remember that time well, those years are a blur," she tells TMZ. "I was a teenager and reckless in my behaviour. I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad."

"I am so mortified by this behaviour and have contacted Daniel and apologised to him privately," she continues, before stating, "I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) community and Daniel."

On Twitter, Franzese reveals he did receive a private apology from Phillips.

"It was 18 years ago," he writes. "She has sent me an apology I accept. It would be nice to see her make a donation to @TrevorProject (LGBTQ suicide prevention organisation) or something."

"We've all been hurt and we've all hurt someone," he adds.

Addressing Phillips directly, he concludes, "I accept your apology on the grace you can afford the same mercy to someone else one day."