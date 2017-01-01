Tyrese Gibson's wife 'pregnant' as lawyer withdraws from custody case

Tyrese Gibson's wife is pregnant with the couple's first child as the singer/actor reportedly prepares to represent himself in his ongoing family court battle with his ex.

The Fate of the Furious star confirmed rumours he is set to become a dad again in another social media rant over the weekend (10-12Nov17), when he called on his famous friends to support an event his spouse Samantha Lee is organising for their youth empowerment charity, The Love Circle Foundation.

"Powerful women of God, cause you guys seem to show UP for each other this is your moment," he wrote on Facebook. "I've always showed up for you. Your events your moments I am simply asking that you show up for my wife (sic)...."

Suggesting their marriage may be in trouble, he continued, "So that I can stay married... my WIFE, who is now pregnant, is the new President of The Love Circle Foundation could really use some help (sic)...."

Tyrese went on to name-check Oprah Winfrey, tech mogul Bill Gates and his wife Melinda, and "love angel" Jada Pinkett Smith, among others, adding, "I really wanna stay married... I REPEAT... I DO."

The star has not elaborated on any other details about his wife's pregnancy, which he mentioned hours before taking to Instagram and blaming his recent online meltdowns on new medication he had been prescribed for an unspecified mental health disorder, insisting the drug had had an "adverse effect" on his behaviour.

He also noted "high stress" and a "very traumatic experience" had contributed to his breakdown, but insisted he is now "in the clear" after flushing the medication out of his system.

Tyrese will need to move forward with a clear head as his attorney, Terry Levich Ross, has stepped down from his ongoing custody fight with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, over their daughter Shayla, according to TheBlast.com.

Levich Ross had been defending the 38-year-old against allegations he abused Shayla by smacking the 10-year-old's backside so hard she was unable to sit down.

Norma previously obtained a temporary restraining order against Tyrese for herself and their little girl, and then detailed his alleged history of domestic abuse during their relationship as she pushed to make the protection ruling permanent.

A decision regarding the extension of her restraining order has yet to be made, but now it appears Tyrese, who has denied the accusations, will be arguing his case on his own.

Sources claim Levich Ross recently filed paperwork for a substitution of attorney, noting The Fate of the Furious star will be acting "pro per" going forward, meaning he will be defending himself, despite having no prior legal experience.

Tyrese and his ex are due back in court for a hearing on Tuesday (14Nov17).

He was married to Norma from 2007 to 2009. Tyrese wed Samantha in February (17).