Chris Miller and Phil Lord are 'better filmmakers' after Han Solo stint

Chris Miller and Phil Lord insist they are "better filmmakers" after their shock exit from Solo: A Star Wars Story.



The directing duo dropped out of Star Wars spin-off this summer (17), with Ron Howard replacing them at the helm.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy explained that the parting was due to "different creative visions", and speaking for the first time since the ordeal, Miller and Lord insist their time on the project, albeit brief, was still valuable.



"The experience of shooting the movie was wonderful," Lord told the audience at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday (19Nov17). "We had the most incredible cast and crew and collaborators. I think in terms of us leaving the project, I think everybody went in with really good intentions and our approach to making the movie was different than theirs. That was a really big gap to bridge, and it proved to be too big.



"Sometimes people break up, and it's really sad, and it's really disappointing, but it happens and we learned a lot from our collaborators and we're better filmmakers for it."



He also wished everyone else involved in the film, including star Alden Ehrenreich, who portrays the title hero, all the best ahead of its release in 2018.



Miller echoed the words of his business partner, with the two men also emphasising that they are still busy with other projects.



"We're super well-adjusted, obviously we're doing great. We're super drunk right now," he joked. "As Phil said, we had such a great relationship with cast and crew, we were really rooting for them. After we took a much-needed vacation, we got back into it and now we're writing and producing a sequel to The Lego Movie and producing a Miles Morales animated Spider-Man."

