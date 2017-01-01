Paris Hilton throws baby shower for sister Nicky

Paris Hilton celebrated her sister Nicky Hilton's impending arrival by throwing her a baby shower on Tuesday (21Nov17).

The fashion designer confirmed in July that she was expecting her second child with husband James Rothschild, and on Tuesday, her sister Paris threw a luxury baby shower at their mother Kathy's mansion in Bel Air, California.

Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail Online show the dining table kitted out with all the ingredients for afternoon tea - an assortment of cakes, desserts, sandwiches, a few macaron towers, fruit kebabs, and pots of tea. The table also featured lots of flowers and a message in golden letters which read "A baby is brewing".

Guests included their aunts Kim and Kyle Richards and their daughters, their soon-to-be sister-in-law Tessa Grafin Von Walderdorff, who is engaged to their younger brother Barron, Nicky's 16-month-old daughter Lily-Grace, and The Real Housewives Of New York City star Bethenny Frankel.

Nicky shared a series of pictures on Twitter, including one of herself in a blue patterned dress posing in front of the table with Paris, who wore a baby pink dress. Other snaps including her mother Kathy looking down and patting her bump and more of the table layout.

She wrote in the caption, "Thank you @ParisHilton for throwing the sweetest tea for the mama to be," followed by a pregnant woman emoji. She later added, "My mother is the queen of tablescapes! No one decorates like @KathyHilton!"

The 34-year-old also shared a picture of her mother's elaborate Christmas tree on Instagram and wrote, "Clearly my mother does not think it's too early to put up Christmas decorations."

Nicky and James, who began dating in 2011, married at The Orangery in Kensington Palace Gardens in London in July, 2015.