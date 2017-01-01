Gabrielle Union teases husband for postponing Thanksgiving celebrations

Actress Gabrielle Union is having to wait until Saturday (25Nov17) to tuck into the traditional Thanksgiving turkey feast because her basketball star husband Dwyane Wade "cancelled" their annual celebrations.

The Bring It On beauty took to Instagram on Thursday (23Nov17) to tease her man about their lack of festive food on the American holiday.

She shared a photo of herself leaning against Dwyane in their empty kitchen at their home in Cleveland, Ohio, where she was dressed casually in grey sweatpants, a matching sweatshirt bearing the words "Black Girl Magic", and a pair of Ugg boots.

"Black Girl Magic x Uggs= No Thanksgiving Thanksgiving @dwyanewade," she wrote beside the shot.

Gabrielle then posted an Instagram Story video of the pair, in which she quizzed the Cleveland Cavaliers player about choosing not to mark the holiday on Thursday, instead postponing the family gathering until the weekend.

"So baby, you cancelled Thanksgiving?" she asked, to which Dwyane replied, "No, no, no, we did not cancel Thanksgiving."

"So what are we doing?" she pressed, prompting the sportsman to respond, "Nothing!"

"I felt it would be better because I have a game tomorrow," he explained, as Gabrielle again quipped, "So you cancelled Thanksgiving?"

She captioned the funny clip, "D canceled Thanksgiving."

Instead, the couple sat down for a meal of tacos with Dwyane's sons Zaire, 15, and Zion, 10, as well as his 16-year-old nephew Dahveon Morris, who he helps to raise.

Uploading footage of the non-traditional dinner, Gabrielle said, "Nope, that's not turkey. What are we eating Zaire?"

"Some tacos," he replied, as the actress went around the table, showing Dwyane as the only person who appeared to be happy with the change of Thanksgiving meal.

The Cavaliers, who Dwyane joined over the summer (17), face off against the Charlotte Hornets at home on Friday evening (24Nov17).