Harvey Weinstein accusers Asia Argento, Rose McGowan and Annabella Sciorra meet up

Rose McGowan united with her fellow Harvey Weinstein accusers Asia Argento and Annabella Sciorra for a powerful meeting of minds.

Argento shared a photo of the get-together on Twitter on Saturday (25Nov17), and she praised the women for their strength in coming forward with their allegations of the disgraced film mogul's sexual misconduct.

"You are my sister and I love you,” Argento captioned a snap of her and McGowan together. “May all your dreams come true. I want this for you. They’re gonna come true @AnnabellSciorra and @Rosemcgowan."

The former Charmed actress shared the same photo on Instagram, writing: “Magical moments with @asiaargento & @iamannabellasciorra #WomenRise #Survivors #ROSEARMY.”

TV presenter and chef Anthony Bourdain - who is currently dating Argento - was also present for the meeting and wrote on Twitter that “it was an honour to cook for this meeting of the minds.”

And when a fan asked what he had cooked for the women, Argento swiftly replied: "He cooked us food filled with love and strength."

The 42-year-old Italian actress has accused Weinstein of forcibly performing oral sex on her during the late ‘90s. Argento said she was “terrified” of Weinstein, adding, “It wouldn’t stop. It was a nightmare.”

Sciorra alleged Weinstein had raped her and then claims he tried to perform oral sex on her, while McGowan has also accused the disgraced movie producer of rape.

Weinstein is under investigation by police in New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and the U.K. for sexual assault accusations made against him. He has denied all claims of non-consensual sex.

McGowan's meet-up with the women comes as Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck told the Los Angeles Times that he expects more high profile sexual misconduct cases to come to light.

In an email to the newspaper, he said: “We anticipate the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) and other jurisdictions will receive even more high profile sex crime reports in the coming weeks and months. We encourage all victims of sexual assault to come forward to report these crimes."

According to the Los Angeles Times, the LAPD has 28 open investigations related to media figures, including Harvey Weinstein and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault and rape.