Russell Crowe calls for fans to support Master and Commander sequel

Russell Crowe has once again called upon the support of fans to get a Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World sequel made.

The 53-year-old actor starred in the 2003 drama as Captain Jackey Aubrey, who, along with his comrade Stephen Maturin (Paul Bettany) and their ship the H.M.S. Surprise, are ordered to hunt down a French vessel in 1805.

It won two Academy Awards, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Crowe, who has made his latest pledge for a follow-up flick. The original was directed and produced by Peter Weir and based on three novels from Patrick O'Brian's Aubrey-Maturin book series.

Taking to Twitter, Crowe wrote, "For the Aubrey Maturin lovers, I do hear whispers indeed that a second voyage is perhaps potentially pre-proposed a possibility. So O’Brian affectionate’s and aficionados, let @20thcenturyfox know of your pleasure," alongside a GIF of two boats from the film.

Last year (16) he told Collider that he was keen to reprise his role, though admitted it was all down to the studio as to whether or not it comes to life.

"That was a very expensive movie for its time, so that’s something that has to be examined," he added.

Prior to this, in December 2010, the Les Miserables actor hopped on social media for one of his first requests for fans to back a second instalment, tweeting, "If you want a Master and Commander sequel I suggest you e-mail Tom Rothman at Fox and let him know your thoughts."

Two years earlier, Crowe told the Associated Press that there was still "a long way to go" in developing the project, but director Weir didn't sound too interested during a 2010 interview with Digital Spy, when he said, "I tend to like to do one film of a type and then move to something else.That was a fascinating experience, but do I need to do it twice? I don't think so."