Matt Smith: 'I've been objectified, it happens to men too'

Matt Smith has shared that men in the film industry are often objectified like female actors.

The British actor and star of hit Netflix drama The Crown, in which he appears as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, opened up about his experiences in the wake of an outpouring of sexual assault allegations following the New York Times' expose of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

In an interview with British newspaper The Telegraph, the 35-year-old admitted he has met Weinstein, who is also facing several accusations of rape, and had previously heard stories of regarding questionable behaviour. He also urged that allegations of sexual misconduct be taken seriously across all industries, not just in Hollywood.

“The conversation shouldn’t stop at this industry just because these are ‘celebrities’ who we know about who are involved," the former Doctor Who star urged. "It has to be broader.

“People in other industries have to have a platform to be heard as well. What happens to the cleaner or the lady who works in a clothes shop?," Matt added voicing concern for those working in less glamorous positions. But while he sympathised with women, he added that the problem isn't just limited to the female sex.

"That’s not to say I haven’t been objectified before by men, because I have - just like women are objectified. It is not exclusive to them. This happens to men, too," he stated.

Matt will soon be seen in season two of the award-winning drama which launches on Netflix on 8 December (17) and sees Prince Philip struggling to come to terms with his public role and living in the shadow of his wife.

Claire Foy returns for her final season as the young Queen Elizabeth before Broadchurch actress Olivia Colman takes over the role for the next instalment in the $100 million (£75 million) series, which was one of the subscription service's most streamed original series in 2016.