Corey Feldman's list of paedophiles unearthed by Santa Barbara police staff

A tape featuring actor Corey Feldman naming his past sex abusers has been unearthed by authorities in Santa Barbara, California.

The Lost Boys star recently revealed he had listed the paedophiles who had used him and others for sex when he was a child to police officials ahead of his friend Michael Jackson's molestation case, insisting he wasn't among them, but officers didn't seem interested.

During a recent U.S. TV interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz, Feldman claimed he gave the Santa Barbara Police Department the names of his molesters back in 1993, but his allegations were brushed aside. Mehmet then told the actor he had called Santa Barbara police officials, who insisted they had no record of Corey giving them names of alleged molesters over two decades ago.

Feldman claimed police officers turned off their recording devices as he identified the men.

Far from convinced, the talk show host then urged Feldman to report them to the Los Angeles Police Department right there and then, which Feldman did.

Now it appears the actor was telling the truth - authorities have located audio tapes from the Michael Jackson investigation, which include Corey's testimony about his past predators.

A statement from public information officer Kelly Hoover reads: "Following the recent inquiries into the Sheriff's Office interview of Mr. Feldman in 1993, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office conducted an additional review for any stored items remaining from the Michael Jackson investigation.

"In a container, which included the original reports from the investigation, the Sheriff's Office located some detective working copies of audio recordings made during the investigation. A copy of Mr. Feldman's interview was located. The recording is being turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Due to the fact that this case involves the alleged sexual abuse of a child, we are unable to comment further and any documentation or evidence related to this case is exempt from release."

Last month (Nov17), Los Angeles police authorities opened an investigation into Corey Feldman's Hollywood paedophilia allegations, after he accused actor John Grissom of sexually molesting him during his appearance on Dr. Oz's show.

Corey called the Los Angeles Police Department during the programme and filed a report against Grissom, after the host challenged his guest to follow through on promises to bring those he considered paedophiles to justice. The Stand by Me star revealed he sat down for a formal interview with California authorities to discuss his claims days later.

"OFFICIALLY THE 1ST FORMAL REPORT EVER TAKEN ON ANY OF MY CASES...," he wrote on Twitter. "THE LAPD WILL BEGIN AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION NOW! THINGS R HEATING UP."

The police authorities dropped their investigation into Feldman's Hollywood paedophilia allegations a week later.

"We did investigate it but it's out of (the statute of limitations) so we can no longer prosecute the case," a spokesperson said.

Feldman is hoping to raise $10 million (£7.6 million) to make a film about the alleged abuse he and others suffered at the hands of a ring of Hollywood perverts. He recently told U.S. morning show Today he needs the cash for security purposes to secure the set and hire people to protect him, in addition to using the funds on production expenses for the motion picture.