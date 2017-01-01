Dunkirk leads 2017 movie mistakes list

Christopher Nolan's World War Two epic Dunkirk was the most mistake-ridden movie of 2017, according to moviemistakes.com's annual list of film flubs.

Eagle-eyed movie fans spotted 25 errors in the film, many of them historical, which landed the motion picture first place ahead of Beauty & the Beast and The Fate of the Furious.

Dunkirk's slip-ups included German planes being the wrong colour and a British Rail train from the 1950s bringing troops back from the war in France in the mid-1940s.

But moviemistakes.com editor Jon Sandys' favourite movie blunders of the year featured in scenes from the eighth Fast & the Furious movie and Wonder Woman.

He explains, "In Fate of the Furious (Vin Diesel's character) Dom escapes his crew by crashing through a flower stall, leaving flowers and other debris on his car. Just seconds later we see his car again and it's pristine - it looks like it's just been washed.

"In Wonder Woman, as (Gal Gadot's) Diana is translating in the general's office, one of the buttons on her coat is undone/missing. As she approaches his desk, it's suddenly visible on her coat where it should be."

Spider-Man: Homecoming and It also feature on the top 10 countdown.

The full list is:

1. Dunkirk - 25 mistakes

2. Beauty and the Beast - 23 mistakes

3. Fast & Furious 8 - 20 mistakes

4. It - 18 mistakes

5. Wonder Woman - 15 mistakes

6. John Wick: Chapter 2 - 13 mistakes

7. The Circle - 12 mistakes

8. Spider-Man: Homecoming - 12 mistakes

9. Murder on the Orient Express - 11 mistakes

10. The Mummy - 9 mistakes